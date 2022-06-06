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Witnesses in Mariupol
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120 views • June 06, 2022
Re-Post - Graham Phillips' "Azov Battalion Truth - Mariupol People Speak!"
"GrahamPhillips Published June 5, 2022 7,581 Views
"Thanks for watching, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, email me at [email protected]"
https://rumble.com/v17ee6n-azov-battalion-truth-mariupol-people-speak.html
"GrahamPhillips Published June 5, 2022 7,581 Views
"Thanks for watching, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, email me at [email protected]"
https://rumble.com/v17ee6n-azov-battalion-truth-mariupol-people-speak.html
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