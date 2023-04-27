30% off the Triunity Pro and 20% off the Photonic Squares and Shields for the next 5 days

Create New Account
For The Love of Truth
Published 18 hours ago |

I have just been told that you can have, effective 10 am GMT today a further 5 days to claim a 30% discount on the Biomedis Triunity Pro, and 20% on the Photonic Shields and squares. 


If you are thinking about either or both of these to help you, then you have 5 days to claim the discount.


If you have already bought please accept my apologies. I don’t have a way (yet) to track the if your email address was used to purchase at the two companies.

To learn more about bio-resonance and the Trinity Pro :

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/


To get 30% off the Biomedis Trinity Pro please visit

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/

and use the code Adrian30 biomedis at checkout


To learn more about the Photonic Shield square and cards:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/this-is-what-emr-and-emf-is-doing-to-your-blood-right-now-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/

To get 20% off the Photonic Shield Squares and Cards please visit

https://photonic.global/ref/adrian/

and use the code Adrian20 photonic at checkout.


Wishing you a wonderful day and the very best of health.

: adrian-gregory

Keywords
emfemrbioresonance therapyphotonic shieldphotonic squarebiomedis trinity pro

