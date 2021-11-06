© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Word of Elohim is MORE; Stop Fighting, Prophecy
Follow
2
Share
Report
50 views • November 06, 2021
Prophetic word, given November 06th 2021 around 10:15am
this word mainly points to the believers (also labeled Christians or the Church).
There is so much fighting going on and it has to stop!
The Word of Elohim is More, More than we know.
The word encourages us to read and hear the pure Word instead adding our own ideas, theories and theological doctrines.
Test it!!! and see what will happen...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-06-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
this word mainly points to the believers (also labeled Christians or the Church).
There is so much fighting going on and it has to stop!
The Word of Elohim is More, More than we know.
The word encourages us to read and hear the pure Word instead adding our own ideas, theories and theological doctrines.
Test it!!! and see what will happen...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-06-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.