HFI interviews liberty activist Pastor Matt Shay

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HFI interview with previous Spokane, WA legislator, current pastor, and liberty activist Matt Shea. We discussed local pastors actually protesting the predominantly Christian faith Clay Clark event. Go to https://idahodispatch.com/op-ed-white-christian-nationalists-invade-post-falls/ to read the full article.Follow Matt on Social Media:
Gab: https://gab.com/MattShea
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mattshea
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MattShea
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/MattShea/posts
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Tuesday & Thursday 9-10 p.m. (Replay)
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