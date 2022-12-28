P.1 Surprise! Cadbury is on the top of our car, minutes after getting home. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8941-7merged

Another full day-plus since seeing Cadbury, who, after I pulled in with my
car to the front of the house and took things inside, jumped up on the roof of
the car. She doesn’t come out the front without my help often these days. She
was hungry, as the video attests.
