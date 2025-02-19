Is this a good time to buy a truck (for your RV Trailer)?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is this a good time to buy a truck (or SUV) for your new (or existing) RV Trailer? Of course, when I say "rv trailer", I'm talking about travel trailers and 5th wheel trailers. Both are great options for the "RV Lifestyle!"
In my video, and post at https://rvacrossamerica.net/is-this-good-time-buy-a-truck-for-your-rv-trailer I discuss the current (early-Spring 2025) truck/SUV buyers market.
Executive summary: The outlook for buyers is mixed as vehicle sales (in general) are UP, but so are inventories and time on the dealers lots. I will say that dealers are definitely negotiable AND manufacturers ARE applying significant INCENTIVES to help part YOU from YOUR hard earned dollars.
In my video, I also share a VERY inspiring BRIEF video clip from a recent hike my buddy and I did in Zion National Park - and there's MUCH more to come in the near future to share RV Life with you here in Southern Utah!
Al
