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New Vocal Prints: Weaknesses, Body Doubles, Fear, Lies, and more with Sharry Edwards
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345 views • October 14, 2021
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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