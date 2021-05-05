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Gen Michael Flynn DESTROYS Fake News Reporter | Framing and the Power of Words
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320 views • May 05, 2021
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**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Talking QAnon, alleged election fraud and liberal media slant with retired General Michael Flynn
https://tulsaworld.com/video/news/talking-qanon-alleged-election-fraud-and-liberal-media-slant-with-retired-general-michael-flynn/video_96b70697-9181-5728-987a-b8c0a8eb2ef3.html
[2 Part Series Mentioned]
EXPOSED: Colombia U, ProjectVote.org, And The Election Fraud Propaganda Lie Machine Part 1
https://rumble.com/vedvr5-exposed-colombia-u-projectvote.org-and-the-election-fraud-propaganda-lie-ma.html
Secrets of How the THEY Make You Believe Fake News & How to Stop It Part 2
https://rumble.com/vegtl5-secrets-of-how-the-they-make-you-believe-fake-news-and-how-to-stop-it-part-.html
Extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields cause DNA strand breaks in normal cells
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3897901/
Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/electromagnetic-fields-and-public-health-mobile-phones
White Supremacists, QAnon: What Was Their Involvement in the Capitol Riots? And What Does This Mean for the Future?
http://news.fullerton.edu/2021/03/white-supremacy-qanon-and-the-capitol-riots/
****
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https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
___BECOME A MEMBER FOR EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS___
Monthly donation and support options:
https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm
___EMF PROTECTION FOR 5G & WIFI___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/emfharmonized/
___ASCENT NUTRITION___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/ascent/
**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Talking QAnon, alleged election fraud and liberal media slant with retired General Michael Flynn
https://tulsaworld.com/video/news/talking-qanon-alleged-election-fraud-and-liberal-media-slant-with-retired-general-michael-flynn/video_96b70697-9181-5728-987a-b8c0a8eb2ef3.html
[2 Part Series Mentioned]
EXPOSED: Colombia U, ProjectVote.org, And The Election Fraud Propaganda Lie Machine Part 1
https://rumble.com/vedvr5-exposed-colombia-u-projectvote.org-and-the-election-fraud-propaganda-lie-ma.html
Secrets of How the THEY Make You Believe Fake News & How to Stop It Part 2
https://rumble.com/vegtl5-secrets-of-how-the-they-make-you-believe-fake-news-and-how-to-stop-it-part-.html
Extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields cause DNA strand breaks in normal cells
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3897901/
Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/electromagnetic-fields-and-public-health-mobile-phones
White Supremacists, QAnon: What Was Their Involvement in the Capitol Riots? And What Does This Mean for the Future?
http://news.fullerton.edu/2021/03/white-supremacy-qanon-and-the-capitol-riots/
****
Learn LAW
http://bit.ly/Divinelaw
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALT-TECH PLATFORMS FOR UNCENSORED CONTENT. We’re going to post our best stuff there.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
***
Stillness in the Storm -- The News THEY don't want you to see.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/
___TELEGRAM CHANNEL & DISCUSSION GROUP___
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