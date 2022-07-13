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Understanding Slow Moving Cannabis Products & Trends
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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51 views • July 13, 2022

Examples of improper inventory management can be seen in stores in both the US and Canada.

There are clear financial impacts to both brands and retailers when inventory levels are not properly managed. Some retailers, for example, have too many weeks of product on hand leaving thousands in capital tied up on a shelf. Other retailers may have too little stock of popular products, leading customers to purchase from competing brands.

For example, in a recent period some retailers in Michigan have had over 10 weeks of inventory on hand in their back room. When we explore inventory at the category-level in Michigan, we find that median retailers in this market have had up to 16 weeks of Flower product on hand. If the ideal level of inventory is four weeks on hand, that means that the median retailer in Michigan has about $76,944 in potential profits and product waiting to be consumed.

On the other hand we found that other markets, like British Columbia, have some retailers with limited inventory, which could drive consumers to purchase other products that are fully stocked on shelves. Read on to learn more about inventory trends in the US and Canada as well as solutions to stay ahead of some common inventory issues.

This report takes a deep dive into inventory and customer analysis, with a close look at inventory trends in stores across the US and Canada.

Episode 986 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData

https://youtu.be/sD_k0q_-OfU

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cannabisproductstrends
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