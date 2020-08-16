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Calvinist Universalism 1: Romans 3 Universalism in the Old Bible (KJV, WYC) Vs. Heretical New Bibles
Jail Theology
Jail Theology
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21 views • August 16, 2020
Video #1 in a series called Calvinist Universalism. This video has very powerful information.
In this video, these topics are discussed:
• The basics of Calvinist universalism
• Pure universalism (universal reconciliation) is Romans 3
• The apostate church and the belief in non-stop Hell (which is a heretical view)
• Calvinist universalism is what makes Calvinism Biblical and makes sense, from being a cruel theology to the Biblical theology of pure love
• Lack of understanding of universalism is the key misunderstanding of the apostate church today, and why people do not understand the Word of GOD (worldwide problem)
• Heresy in the new Bibles (NIV, NASB, NRSV, NLT, etc.)
• KJV is based on the Vulgate, which is based on the earliest manuscripts
• Old (WYC, KJV, etc.) and new Bibles say opposite things
• Arminianism and free will theology (decision theology)
• Vulgate and the first Bibles written
• Impossibility and futility of needing or wanting the original manuscripts of the New Testament (it’s a matter of faith, not human scholarship)
• The new Bibles come human logic, but “man’s wisdom is foolishness to GOD” (1 Cor. 1:25)
LINKS:
• Pastor talking about Romans 13 video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS6R2...
• My universalist sermon at prison last year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wWyO...
• Dr. Dan Wallace talking about Erasmus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS8bR...
• University of North Carolina professor talking about original source problems: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVlap...
• My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://debunkingatheism.net.
Keywords
godjesus christsaviorlovechristhellsalvationpaultruthjehovahfaithrevelationromansprisonjoyfear of godcondemnationuniversalismuniversal salvationuniversal reconciliationgod-faithgods presenceapokatastasis
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