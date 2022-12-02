Create New Account
The FIGHT to Save the DNA of Mankind: Embalmer Richard Hirschman and OBGYN Dr. Thorp LIVE!
High Hopes
Published 11 hours ago |
Cross Talk News


December 1, 2022


Today on CrosssTalk News, Edward Szall and Died Suddenly director Matt Skow are joined by embalmer Richard Hirshman and OBGYN Dr. James Thorp to discuss the attacks being endured by interviewees for the documentary, and the long term impact looming over humanity after mass ingestion of the mRNA bioweapon shot.


All this and more on CrossTalk News.


Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!


Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ycmss-the-fight-to-save-the-dna-of-mankind-embalmer-richard-hirschman-and-obgyn-d.html


