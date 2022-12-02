The FIGHT to Save the DNA of Mankind: Embalmer Richard Hirschman and OBGYN Dr. Thorp LIVE!

Cross Talk News





December 1, 2022





Today on CrosssTalk News, Edward Szall and Died Suddenly director Matt Skow are joined by embalmer Richard Hirshman and OBGYN Dr. James Thorp to discuss the attacks being endured by interviewees for the documentary, and the long term impact looming over humanity after mass ingestion of the mRNA bioweapon shot.





All this and more on CrossTalk News.





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!





Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ycmss-the-fight-to-save-the-dna-of-mankind-embalmer-richard-hirschman-and-obgyn-d.html



