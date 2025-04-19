"Welcome Home, Jeremy Brown!" - An 'Intentional Live Deep Dive"

It's time to Be Intentional! Please join us on Rumble, X and Facebook for a special "live deep dive" session with Jeremy Brown.





Jeremy Brown, a 20-year highly-decorated combat veteran of the US Army Special Forces . . . retired Green Beret . . . spent 1,245 days incarcerated for being a whistleblower. "Welcome, my friend . . . "





The 'Intentional' Podcast is available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.





You can view our current and past 'Intentional' episodes anytime here or at https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.



