THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: The ‘Christ Is King’ Movement Versus The King James Bible-MAY 28 2026

The phrase “Christ is King” is absolutely true when understood in its proper biblical setting. Jesus Christ is Israel’s Messiah, David’s greater Son, the rightful heir to the throne, and the One who will return at the Second Advent to rule this world with a rod of iron. The kingdoms of this world will become His, Jerusalem will be the city of the great King, and the nations will one day bow before Him whether they want to or not. But for those of us who are born again, we have been put into the body of Christ who is our Saviour, Redeemer and Friend. We will stand with Him on ‘that day’ when He becomes KING OF KINGS and inherits the kingdom prepared for Him from the foundation of the world. “And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.” Colossians 1:18 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the modern “Christ Is King” movement, when connected to Christian Nationalism, is not merely a group of people saying something biblically true. It is often operating from a badly mixed doctrinal framework that blends kingdom-now theology, political dominion, Roman Catholic social order, Protestant reconstructionism, and nationalist identity politics into one confused religious-political package. Rightly divided, the problem is simple. They are trying to take language that belongs to Israel’s prophetic kingdom program and force it into the Church Age, then use it to sanctify earthly political power. Jesus Christ is King. No Bible believer disputes that. He is the promised King of Israel, the Son of David, the Lion of the tribe of Juda, and the One who will return to this earth to sit upon the throne of His father David. But that kingdom is not being established now through America, Rome, Washington, political movements, conservative activism, or religious nationalism. Where the ‘Christ Is King’ movement goes wrong is that it often takes a true prophetic title of Christ and turns it into a present-tense political weapon. It becomes less about the gospel of the grace of God and more about asserting religious identity, reclaiming national power, confronting perceived enemies, and building a “Christian civilization.” That is not Paul’s doctrine for the Body of Christ. Paul does not present Jesus Christ to the Church primarily as our political King. He presents Him as our Saviour, our Head, our Redeemer, our Life, and our Blessed Hope. Today we show you the heresy of the corrupt Christian Nationalism and Dominion Theology movements that wants an earthly kingdom now, without an heavenly King to physically rule over it. They see themselves as the king, and that’s a problem.