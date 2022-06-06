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THE GREY ALIENS OF THE FUTURE - FULL REVEAL OF ALIENS IN PROPHECY
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1266 views • June 06, 2022
#ALIENS #GREYS #TELEPATHY (Like these videos for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]- All prophecies mentioned in this video are linked below.
Today's word: There will be a world-wide revelation of ALIENS. They will show themselves at the same time all over the world and build communities around the world. Governments know about this, especially the U.S. government, which has been working with them for 50 years or more. Are these creatures what we are shown in movies- are they only helpful teachers with advanced technology who only want to help us elevate to higher self and consciousness? Or is there another side that leads to destruction of our species? Find out what God says: Aliens and UFOs are real but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim. They are NOT saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
FORCES "VEES" AND ALIENS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/26/forced-vaccines-aliens-the-pride-of-man-october-22-2021/
PYRAMIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
THE HUMAN-ALIEN HYBRID QUESTION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
aliens hybrids greys spaceship UFOs prophecy end times nephilim telepathy mind control
----------------------------------------------------------------
I have shared this topic many times already, may God integrate this into our minds as necessary end times truth.
RELATED PROPHECIES: HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
FORCED VEES AND ALIENS https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/26/forced-vaccines-aliens-the-pride-of-man-october-22-2021/
PYRAMIDS https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
THE HUMAN-ALIEN HYBRID QUESTION https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]- All prophecies mentioned in this video are linked below.
Today's word: There will be a world-wide revelation of ALIENS. They will show themselves at the same time all over the world and build communities around the world. Governments know about this, especially the U.S. government, which has been working with them for 50 years or more. Are these creatures what we are shown in movies- are they only helpful teachers with advanced technology who only want to help us elevate to higher self and consciousness? Or is there another side that leads to destruction of our species? Find out what God says: Aliens and UFOs are real but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim. They are NOT saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
FORCES "VEES" AND ALIENS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/26/forced-vaccines-aliens-the-pride-of-man-october-22-2021/
PYRAMIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
THE HUMAN-ALIEN HYBRID QUESTION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
aliens hybrids greys spaceship UFOs prophecy end times nephilim telepathy mind control
----------------------------------------------------------------
I have shared this topic many times already, may God integrate this into our minds as necessary end times truth.
RELATED PROPHECIES: HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
FORCED VEES AND ALIENS https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/26/forced-vaccines-aliens-the-pride-of-man-october-22-2021/
PYRAMIDS https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
THE HUMAN-ALIEN HYBRID QUESTION https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
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