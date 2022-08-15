[ Video ]

Dr. Jessica Rose: Covid 'Vaccines' Data Showing Devastating Effects On Fertility





There hasn’t been an issue of fertility in the context of any kind of injection we’ve ever given to people before





We almost have double the number of stillbirths compared to the average in the last ten years





Study revealed a susceptibility to human ovarian cells to SARS-Cov-2 via the ACE2 spike interaction. What’s going to be the effect of that?





WE DON’T KNOW





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1fjfc5-dr.-jessica-rose-covid-vaccines-data-showing-devastating-effects-on-fertili.html)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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