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What I’ve Learned About U.S. Foreign Policy - The War Against The Third World [2015 - Frank Dorrel]
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11 views • February 18, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gMGhrkoncA
https://ia600607.us.archive.org/29/items/The.War.Against.the.Third.World/The.War.Against.the.Third.World.pdf
This 2-hour 28 minute video compilation is an excellent and invaluable educational tool that reveals the true nature of U.S. foreign policy.
It's been seen in many classrooms, churches, home screenings, on cable TV and shown by many Peace and Justice organizations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gMGhrkoncA
https://ia600607.us.archive.org/29/items/The.War.Against.the.Third.World/The.War.Against.the.Third.World.pdf
This 2-hour 28 minute video compilation is an excellent and invaluable educational tool that reveals the true nature of U.S. foreign policy.
It's been seen in many classrooms, churches, home screenings, on cable TV and shown by many Peace and Justice organizations.
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