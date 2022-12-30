Create New Account
IS THIS THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA? [OR JUST PART OF IT?]
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

THIRD AND LAST PROPHECY OF FATIMA — BE AWARE

https://littlepebble.org/2022/12/29/third-and-last-prophecy-of-fatima-29-december-2022/

MORE INFORMATION [FROM THE FATIMA CENTER WEBSITE]

The Third Secret of Fatima

https://fatima.org/the-third-secret-of-fatima/

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

https://apnews.com/article/pope-benedict-xvi-dead-9d486fd9b12eab1177b9eb8ab7be22f4/

Mother of God: Many nations will disappear for having ignored the appeals of Heaven!

I am calling upon you, ungodly nations; return to God before His Holy Justice is discharged upon you

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/mother-of-god-many-nations-will-disappear-for-having-ignored-the-appeals-of-heaven/












