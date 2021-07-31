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109) O Fabrico da Psicose em Massa
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22 views • July 31, 2021
Active a legendagem e tradução, veja o vídeo completo em:
The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis - Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?
24/04/2021 | Academy of Ideas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdzW-S8MwbI
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis - Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?
24/04/2021 | Academy of Ideas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdzW-S8MwbI
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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