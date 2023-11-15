Create New Account
"Watchman, What of the Night? Weeping Comes At Night, But Joy Comes in the Morning"
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

MAILBAG SHOW 11.14.2023


LINKS TO STORIES DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW...


BIDEN WANTS U.S. TO OPEN MILITARY TIES WITH CHINA

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-wants-us-to-open-military-ties-with-china-national-security-advisor/ar-AA1jOd8P


BAD NEWS RE: DIGITAL IDs AND CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES

https://vigilantnews.com/post/european-politician-breaks-very-bad-news-about-digital-ids-and-central-bank-digital-currencies


FITCH SEES $120 PER BARREL OF OIL IN 2024

https://www.thefinancialtrends.com/2023/11/14/fitch-sees-120-per-barrel-oil-in-2024/


NEW YORK GOVERNOR RE: HATE SPEECH LAW ENFORCEMENT

https://dailycaller.com/2023/11/13/antisemitism-ny-hate-speech-hochul-law-enforcement/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Watch a captioned video of this show at...

http://www.yourauthorityinchrist.net/AP-Shows-Video/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
newsdreamshate speechshowchristianityprayerprophecychinaeventsbidenrequestsimmigrantscommentarycommentsquestionslawlessnesscurrentvisionsanswerstorah codestestimoniesaugusto perezdigital idmailbagsalvations

