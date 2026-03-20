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Sea Water and Mineral Supplementation
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Samael Tejada: I remember going to the A4M. This was the first time I ran into your guys. And they took this ampule, opened it up.

Chris Shade, PhD: Oh, yeah, yeah.

Samael Tejada: And I drank it, and it tastes like I was drinking ocean water. Chris Shade, PhD: You were, original “Quinton” or Quinton. Samael Tejada: So what is it? What the hell was I drinking. Chris Shade, PhD: It was awesome. It's filter-sterilized seawater from off the French Atlantic. And you think, oh, Atlantic seawater. There's an area where there's an upwelling of water, that, down in the Antarctic, it sinks down to the bottom of the crust, bottom of the ocean, rolls along the crust until it gets to the Atlantic and comes up. And that takes thousands of years. So it’s super old water, hasn’t seen all our poisons, and it's got all the minerals from along the crust at the bottom of the floor. And then it comes up. And because it's so nutrient-rich, there's a phytoplankton bloom there. And it's this beautiful spiral. It spirals upward, from space, you see this green spiral and then it has this all plankton bloom above it. They find it, they go out to where it is. And they reach down into the layer between the phytoplanktons. They have all these minerals complex with all these phytoplankton extracts. They pull it up and they filter-sterilize it, never heat it, it’s in these delicate organic complexes, of all these phytonutrients in it. And then they pack it in these sterile glass ampules in a pharmaceutical facility.

06/24/2025 – A Healthy Point Of View – Mercury in Your Brain? Dr. Shade Reveals the Safe Way to Detox | Ep. 62: https://youtu.be/YseNVKdqIgo?si=RtHgR4ZwxxWKPXpx

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healthnewstruthmineralschris shadeseawaterquintonchristopher shade
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