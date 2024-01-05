Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nurse Gail Macrae reveals stunning facts about the COVID vax and protocols
channel image
High Hopes
2982 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
157 views
Published 19 hours ago

Steve Kirsch


Dec 30, 2023


This is the most important interview I've ever done.


You will learn that 95% of the COVID deaths in hospitals were caused by the hospital protocols, not COVID.


That it was the COVID shots, not COVID, responsible for 8X increase in code blues per shift as well as a 4X increase in hospitalization rates.


And more...


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4482jt-nurse-gail-macrae-reveals-stunning-facts-about-the-covid-vax-and-protocols.html

Keywords
vaccinehospitalsdeathsvaxnurseprotocolsshotinoculationinjectioncovidsteve kirschgail macraecode blueshospitalization rates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket