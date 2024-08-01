BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE SUN IS LITERALLY CRACKLING WITH FLARES
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
339 views • 9 months ago

GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH--CONTINUED. Another CME is expected to hit Earth today, Aug. 1st. NOAA forecasters say it could spark a G1 or G2-class geomagnetic storm. During such storms, naked-eye auroras may be seen in northern-tier US states and central Europe.

"My grandson is a huge space weather enthusiast and he was thrilled to watch the beautiful Northern Lights with me tonight," says photographer Greg Ash of Ely, MN. While Ash's family watched the display from Minnesota, photographic red auroras descended as far south as Nebraska.

Minor storming is expected to continue as Earth moves through the magnetized wake of these CMEs. Storm levels could jump to category G2 if another CME arrives on Aug. 1st, as expected.

THE SUN IS LITERALLY CRACKLING WITH FLARES. Seldom is the sun peppered with so many unstable sunspots. Today, there are at least 7 active regions capable of producing strong Earth-directed solar flares. This time-compressed movie shows the past 24 hours of explosions.

All of these are strong M-class solar flares. An even stronger X-flare may be in the offing with radio blackouts and perhaps a CME. Stay tuned!

space weather.com

Keywords
flaresthe sunis literally crackling with
