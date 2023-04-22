The Weakened Church

We continue to discuss the condition of the Christian church worldwide in relation to Her mission in the earth. Why has Christianity become so ineffective despite having more bible colleges, radio stations, gospel artists, publications, influencers, etc. We are faced with the stark reality that the Christian church is in need of a reformation and NOT revival. Repentance needs to be preached again with uncompromising vigor and admission needs to be made regarding some of the errors that have taken root in the church in the Western realm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.