The Weakened Church

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We continue to discuss the condition of the Christian church worldwide in relation to Her mission in the earth. Why has Christianity become so ineffective despite having more bible colleges, radio stations, gospel artists, publications, influencers, etc. We are faced with the stark reality that the Christian church is in need of a reformation and NOT revival. Repentance needs to be preached again with uncompromising vigor and admission needs to be made regarding some of the errors that have taken root in the church in the Western realm.