Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Massive Explosions In The Sun Continue - End of the Year Surprise?
channel image
The Appearance
227 Subscribers
93 views
Published 19 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 12.1


SUPREME COURT DECLINES FLORIDA REQUEST TO ENFORCE ANTI-DRAG SHOWLAW

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-declines-floridas-request-enforce-anti-drag-show-law-rcna123531


FLORIDA URGES SUPREME COURT TO REINSTATE DRAW SHOW RULING

https://www.tampafp.com/florida-urges-supreme-court-to-reinstate-drag/


MYSTERIOUS 'FORCE GUN' MAY BE CHINA'S MOST FRIGHTENING SPACE WEAPON

https://thedebrief.org/mysterious-force-gun-may-be-chinas-most-frightening-space-weapon/


BORDER CRISIS: 9,400 ILLEGALS FLOOD SOUTHERN BORDER IN LAST 24 HRS.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/biden-border-crisis-9400-illegal-aliens-flood-southern/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected] * [email protected]


Keywords
current eventschemtrailsbibleplanet xrussiavenezuelachristianityprophecychinagiantsnewsomcommentarycold weatherdesantisperezend time news reportaugustodrag queen showsdesert floodspizzagate arrests comingbribery controlling politiciansbreakaway statesiran sypersonic missiles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket