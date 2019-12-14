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How to download ROMs and Games from Emuparadise in 2019
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7 views • December 14, 2019
Today I show you how you can still download ROMs from emuparadise in this easy meathod.
1. Install Tampermonkey
TamperMonkey for Chrome:
http://bit.ly/32JQ0Aa
TamperMonkey for Firefox:
https://mzl.la/2W7LV6o
2. Script For Download:
http://bit.ly/2NajznL
3. Emuparadise:
https://www.emuparadise.me/
Thanks so much for watching, if you enjoyed the video please like and subscribe!!!
If you wanna support me and the channel, head over to:
https://www.subscribestar.com/theoriginalgolem
OR
https://www.patreon.com/TheOriginalGolem
#EmuParadise #ROM #Games
1. Install Tampermonkey
TamperMonkey for Chrome:
http://bit.ly/32JQ0Aa
TamperMonkey for Firefox:
https://mzl.la/2W7LV6o
2. Script For Download:
http://bit.ly/2NajznL
3. Emuparadise:
https://www.emuparadise.me/
Thanks so much for watching, if you enjoyed the video please like and subscribe!!!
If you wanna support me and the channel, head over to:
https://www.subscribestar.com/theoriginalgolem
OR
https://www.patreon.com/TheOriginalGolem
#EmuParadise #ROM #Games
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