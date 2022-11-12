© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jimmydoreshow Jaw-Dropping! The Simpsons Predicted COVID In 2010!The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5uKcKL-c90&t
https://rumble.com/v1t5n1s-jaw-dropping-the-simpsons-predicted-covid-in-2010.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U5uKcKL-c90/
Jaw-Dropping! The Simpsons Predicted COVID In 2010!