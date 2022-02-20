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Group of NY'ers Stand with Police - Fired for Not taking Toxic Vaccines
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201 views • February 20, 2022
Activists against mandates gather in front of the NYPD 110th pct station house to show their support for 8 to 10 officers who were fired because they refused to get the vaccine.
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