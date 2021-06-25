THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?

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We are being told the ‘Delta Variant’ is dangerously sweeping across the world. Everyone from Joe Biden to medical officials are seizing the opportunity to push the experimental #Covid19 shot on young adults. But from Israel to the U.K., trends have emerged causing many to question this narrative.
#DeltaVariant #Biden #Israel #PublicHealthEngland #VaccineMandates #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 24, 2021