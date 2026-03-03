‘ATTACKING A SCHOOL IS AN ATTACK ON A NATION’S FUTURE’ — Iranian FM spox Esmaeil Baqaei, at another bombed school in Tehran:

"Iran is grieving but will turn that grief into strength. What matters now is defending the motherland."

🕊️Today in Minab, parents bury 165 elementary schoolgirls mudredred in "shock and awe" strike by the Epstein Coalition.

Some of the bodies could not be identified by conventional methods due to the severity of the explosion and require DNA testing.