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Separation of Church & State? I Think Not!
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8 views • November 23, 2020
There are many who wrongly believe there is some sort of separation of Church and State in the Constitution. While the State is specifically barred from interfering in both the corporate and individual acts of Christian belief expressions, the Church is not barred from its influence upon the State. Dr. John Diamond joins me in this episode to discuss the role of the Ekklesia in this matter.
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Pick Up Dr. Diamond’s Books Here: Https://Amzn.To/3eUJq0B
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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