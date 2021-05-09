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CORRUPTION at WHO - THEY HAVE AN UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE - THE MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE
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CORRUPTION at WHO - THEY HAVE AN UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE - THE MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE

CORRUPTION at WHO - THEY HAVE AN UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE - THE MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE
Dr Charlie Ward
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DeOUxxyovico/


When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/

Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
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My Links:
⁣[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
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