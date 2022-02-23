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Cannabis' February Sales Data
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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1 view • February 23, 2022
California hits $420M in monthly sales, while Illinois took in more tax dollars from cannabis receipts than alcohol during 2021. However, retail and wholesale prices continue to decline every month since August 2020 with the exception of January 2021.

For example, after hitting a record in December of $140 million, Illinois adult-use cannabis sales plunged 15% to $117.3 million in January. Still, it’s a year-over-year increase of 32%.

Canada saw retail prices declined throughout 2021 as well, with the biggest declines seen in:
Concentrates, -35%
Vape pens, -35%
Capsules, -20%
Pre-rolls, -19%
Flower, -16%

In 2021, adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois amounted to nearly $1.4 billion – more than double the figure from the opening year of sales in 2020. Sales officially exceeding $1 billion in November 2021, which was the ninth consecutive month that adult-use cannabis sales surpassed $100 million.

Interestingly, Illinois also took in more tax dollars from cannabis receipts than alcohol in 2021, as recreational cannabis taxes in the state exceeded liquor taxes by nearly $100 million.

Episode 893 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s data…
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
https://youtu.be/yJ9hm34Gh50
Keywords
cannabis industrycannabis datamarijuana data analytics
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