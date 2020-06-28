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(PART 1) More POWERFUL Dreams, Visions, & Words Confirming We're HERE!!
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68 views • June 28, 2020
Crazy bout Jesus ya'll - URGENT HOLY SPIRIT FILLED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-ewEmYBkws
Your Misplaced Trust shall be your Demise, says THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O-RGpE8KoM
Urgent Warning Jesus is Coming Soon. Dont be left behind : Forward from Facebook Christa Elisha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMvQ2TPOacw
Prophetic Warning Dream of Tsunami to Kill 22 Million People // Jesus Christ is Coming Back Soon!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrpWKDm5PEU
GIANTS Part 4 - Prophetic Words of Wisdom and Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwYmgxsy4Ro
Sabbath Days for July 2020 -Lunar Sabbath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&;v=IpUMgNmZVOc
Urgent Health Warning. Saharan Dust Cloud Reaches U.S.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPPr_qEk9DI
______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL!
(If you are led to bless this ministry, we have a link to our paypal below the
Livestream window on our Twitch channel...we also have a paypal link on the home page of our website at teamjesus222.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-ewEmYBkws
Your Misplaced Trust shall be your Demise, says THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O-RGpE8KoM
Urgent Warning Jesus is Coming Soon. Dont be left behind : Forward from Facebook Christa Elisha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMvQ2TPOacw
Prophetic Warning Dream of Tsunami to Kill 22 Million People // Jesus Christ is Coming Back Soon!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrpWKDm5PEU
GIANTS Part 4 - Prophetic Words of Wisdom and Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwYmgxsy4Ro
Sabbath Days for July 2020 -Lunar Sabbath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&;v=IpUMgNmZVOc
Urgent Health Warning. Saharan Dust Cloud Reaches U.S.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPPr_qEk9DI
______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL!
(If you are led to bless this ministry, we have a link to our paypal below the
Livestream window on our Twitch channel...we also have a paypal link on the home page of our website at teamjesus222.com
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