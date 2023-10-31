Create New Account
BIG PLANS FOR VICTORY
40k Foot View with JMC
Published 17 hours ago

Trump's Indictment and the Political Seasons Ahead. In this video, we explore the strategies and aspirations for success in the upcoming political seasons, including the latest developments in the Trump indictment that appear to be leaning in his favor. Join us as we unpack the potential outcomes that could shape the political landscape.


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

