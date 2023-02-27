Create New Account
Canada & the W.E.F: Agile Nations Charter / Special Feature with Dr. Leslyn Lewis
24 views
Faytene TV
Published 16 hours ago |

Of rising concern to many Canadians is the issue of domestic sovereignty — whether related to Canada’s relationship with the World Economic Forum (W.E.F.), the World Health Organization, or the United Nations.


One of the brightest and strongest minds in Parliament on this topic is Dr. Leslyn Lewis.


Dr. Lewis holds a Ph.D. in international law and holds a Master of Environmental Studies. She brings a unique depth of understanding and discernment to this topic.


Recently, Dr. Lewis released a video briefing outlining information she uncovered regarding a charter Canada signed in 2020, the Agile Nations Charter. This show features her video briefing.


(Published by permission.)


Thanks for joining us.

