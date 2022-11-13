Create New Account
BE CAREFUL OF BAD ADVICE FROM ALT MEDIA
LetsBoGrandon
Published 15 days ago

It's all on the line these days folks. Let's be careful of the the advice we take from alt media channels that are telling people to stand down, things will work out, we re winning... blah blah blah... our rights are enshrined FOR THESE MOMENTS... FOR THESE TIMES. We need to be out there reinforcing our voice and vote, especially in places where they are "still counting". But beyond that, I think we need to exercising our rights everywhere we can, everytime we can. They want us standing down... doing this to ourselves is the plan... and ir appears to be working. What was a complete landslide has literally been stolen from the people... we all know it and no one did anything... objected in any historical, clear fashion... that's consent you guys. Hit meeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
democratsamericaprotestelectionsstealingobjectconstirutional rights

