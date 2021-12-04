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[Apr 17, 2015] TFR - 27 - Revolutionary Radio Project with Mark Sargent: Enclosed Earth Theory [Rob Skiba]
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11 views • December 04, 2021
This interview was recorded live on April 15, 2015.
OK. This is the show I never in a million years thought I would EVER be doing. Let me CLEARLY state up front that I STILL BELIEVE IN THE SPHERICAL EARTH... however, I am finding that my belief is not quite as cut and dry as I once thought it was. We are told to TEST ALL THINGS. So, this is what I am doing here and I encourage you to do the same.
Before watching/listening to this broadcast, please watch the following playlist:
https://youtu.be/lFYaT-U82JY?list=PLltxIX4B8_URNUzDE2sXctnUAEXgEDDGn
You may also enjoy the interview Mark did on Canary Cry Radio that we referred to in my interview with him:
https://youtu.be/DN3CiSyjFYY
Isaiah 40:22 is quoted by many in an attempt to refute Flat Earth Theory. HOWEVER, it seems to me that particular Scripture actually argues more in FAVOR of it...
Isaiah 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in:
The Hebrew word for "circle" is "khoog" (Strong’s # 2329), which simply means something circular. It does not mean round as in a ball/sphere.
Other Scriptures, which also use the same Hebrew word "khoog" - as a circle and NOT a ball/sphere include...
Proverbs 8:27 "When He established the heavens, I was there, When He inscribed a circle on the face of the deep,
Job 26:10 "He has inscribed a circle on the surface of the waters At the boundary of light and darkness.
Job 22:14 Clouds veil Him so that He cannot see, as He walks on the circle of the sky."
Whereas the Hebrew word for "ball" is "dure" (Strong’s #1754) and interestingly enough it is used in Isaiah also...
Isaiah 22:18 He will surely violently turn and toss thee like a ball into a large country: there shalt thou die, and there the chariots of thy glory shall be the shame of thy lord's house.
So, "circle" does NOT equal "ball" or "sphere" in Hebrew any more than it does in English.
We’ve been taught that the earth is spinning and thus its surface at the equator moves at a speed of roughly 1,000 miles per hour. And we’re told the earth is zooming around the sun at about 67,000 miles per hour. In addition, our solar system--Earth and all--whirls around the center of our galaxy at some 490,000 miles per hour… but there are a number of Scriptures describing the earth as fixed and not moving…
1 Chronicles 16:30: “He has fixed the earth firm, immovable.”
Psalm 93:1: “Thou hast fixed the earth immovable and firm …”
Psalm 96:10: “He has fixed the earth firm, immovable …”
Psalm 104:5: “Thou didst fix the earth on its foundation so that it never can be shaken.”
Isaiah 45:18: “…who made the earth and fashioned it, and himself fixed it fast…”
Some try and say, that just means the earth is made the way God wants it and it’s placed where he wants it, not to be moved. OK. That may be ONE way to read that. But what if we just accept what it says, literally at face value?
Then we have the whole issue of the so-called Corners/Ends of the Earth…
Job 37:3 He directeth it under the whole heaven, and his lightning unto the ends of the earth.
Job 38:13 That it might take hold of the ends of the earth, that the wicked might be shaken out of it?
Isaiah 11:12 And he shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.
Isaiah 43:6 I'll say to the north, 'Give them up'! and to the south, 'Don't keep them back!' Bring my sons from far away and my daughters from the ends of the earth—
Matthew 24:31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.
Revelation 7:1 And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.
Revelation 20:8 He will go out to deceive Gog and Magog, the nations at the four corners of the earth, and gather them for war. They are as numerous as the sands of the seashore.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
OK. This is the show I never in a million years thought I would EVER be doing. Let me CLEARLY state up front that I STILL BELIEVE IN THE SPHERICAL EARTH... however, I am finding that my belief is not quite as cut and dry as I once thought it was. We are told to TEST ALL THINGS. So, this is what I am doing here and I encourage you to do the same.
Before watching/listening to this broadcast, please watch the following playlist:
https://youtu.be/lFYaT-U82JY?list=PLltxIX4B8_URNUzDE2sXctnUAEXgEDDGn
You may also enjoy the interview Mark did on Canary Cry Radio that we referred to in my interview with him:
https://youtu.be/DN3CiSyjFYY
Isaiah 40:22 is quoted by many in an attempt to refute Flat Earth Theory. HOWEVER, it seems to me that particular Scripture actually argues more in FAVOR of it...
Isaiah 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in:
The Hebrew word for "circle" is "khoog" (Strong’s # 2329), which simply means something circular. It does not mean round as in a ball/sphere.
Other Scriptures, which also use the same Hebrew word "khoog" - as a circle and NOT a ball/sphere include...
Proverbs 8:27 "When He established the heavens, I was there, When He inscribed a circle on the face of the deep,
Job 26:10 "He has inscribed a circle on the surface of the waters At the boundary of light and darkness.
Job 22:14 Clouds veil Him so that He cannot see, as He walks on the circle of the sky."
Whereas the Hebrew word for "ball" is "dure" (Strong’s #1754) and interestingly enough it is used in Isaiah also...
Isaiah 22:18 He will surely violently turn and toss thee like a ball into a large country: there shalt thou die, and there the chariots of thy glory shall be the shame of thy lord's house.
So, "circle" does NOT equal "ball" or "sphere" in Hebrew any more than it does in English.
We’ve been taught that the earth is spinning and thus its surface at the equator moves at a speed of roughly 1,000 miles per hour. And we’re told the earth is zooming around the sun at about 67,000 miles per hour. In addition, our solar system--Earth and all--whirls around the center of our galaxy at some 490,000 miles per hour… but there are a number of Scriptures describing the earth as fixed and not moving…
1 Chronicles 16:30: “He has fixed the earth firm, immovable.”
Psalm 93:1: “Thou hast fixed the earth immovable and firm …”
Psalm 96:10: “He has fixed the earth firm, immovable …”
Psalm 104:5: “Thou didst fix the earth on its foundation so that it never can be shaken.”
Isaiah 45:18: “…who made the earth and fashioned it, and himself fixed it fast…”
Some try and say, that just means the earth is made the way God wants it and it’s placed where he wants it, not to be moved. OK. That may be ONE way to read that. But what if we just accept what it says, literally at face value?
Then we have the whole issue of the so-called Corners/Ends of the Earth…
Job 37:3 He directeth it under the whole heaven, and his lightning unto the ends of the earth.
Job 38:13 That it might take hold of the ends of the earth, that the wicked might be shaken out of it?
Isaiah 11:12 And he shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.
Isaiah 43:6 I'll say to the north, 'Give them up'! and to the south, 'Don't keep them back!' Bring my sons from far away and my daughters from the ends of the earth—
Matthew 24:31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.
Revelation 7:1 And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.
Revelation 20:8 He will go out to deceive Gog and Magog, the nations at the four corners of the earth, and gather them for war. They are as numerous as the sands of the seashore.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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