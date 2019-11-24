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Chick-fil-A SELLS OUT Its Christian Values For Money!
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30 views • November 24, 2019
🙏🙏 Chick-fil-A SELLS OUT Its Christian Values For Money! 🙏🙏
While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company’s statements and actions tell a different story. The President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Tassopoulos continues to serve as an advisor to the Atlanta Boy Scouts. This alone should raise a red flag considering the Boy Scouts also capitulated to the LGBT agenda. He stated: “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are.” “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”
See also https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chick-fil-a-to-stop-donating-to-christian-charities-branded-anti-lgbt.
In 2014, Chick-fil-A decided to stop funding the Paul Anderson Youth Home because it was accused of being “anti-LGBT.” But it still had funding commitments with the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which are also falsely accused of being “anti-LGBT” because they have biblical policies on marriage and sex outside of marriage. Now that the funding commitment has expired, Chick-fil-A says it will no longer fund the Salvation Army and FCA, even though the Salvation Army fits within its giving priority of funding organizations that provide housing and food banks, and FCA provides education. Instead, Tassopoulos states Chick-fil-A will now fund Covenant House International, which is much smaller than the Salvation Army (in only 31 cities) and an LGBTQ activist.
🙏🙏 Chick-fil-A SELLS OUT Its Christian Values For Money! 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶The Christian Post - https://christianpost.com
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
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#Chick-fil-A #SellOut #LGBTQ
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While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company’s statements and actions tell a different story. The President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Tassopoulos continues to serve as an advisor to the Atlanta Boy Scouts. This alone should raise a red flag considering the Boy Scouts also capitulated to the LGBT agenda. He stated: “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are.” “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”
See also https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chick-fil-a-to-stop-donating-to-christian-charities-branded-anti-lgbt.
In 2014, Chick-fil-A decided to stop funding the Paul Anderson Youth Home because it was accused of being “anti-LGBT.” But it still had funding commitments with the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which are also falsely accused of being “anti-LGBT” because they have biblical policies on marriage and sex outside of marriage. Now that the funding commitment has expired, Chick-fil-A says it will no longer fund the Salvation Army and FCA, even though the Salvation Army fits within its giving priority of funding organizations that provide housing and food banks, and FCA provides education. Instead, Tassopoulos states Chick-fil-A will now fund Covenant House International, which is much smaller than the Salvation Army (in only 31 cities) and an LGBTQ activist.
🙏🙏 Chick-fil-A SELLS OUT Its Christian Values For Money! 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶The Christian Post - https://christianpost.com
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#Chick-fil-A #SellOut #LGBTQ
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