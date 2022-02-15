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Broken or Crushed...The Choice is Ours
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91 views • February 15, 2022
In the short video, you will learn or be reminded of a powerful truth that always helpful to have at the forefront of our minds.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email [email protected]
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