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The Criminalization of Dissent
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51 views • May 04, 2021
One of the hallmarks of totalitarian systems is the criminalization of dissent. Not just the stigmatization of dissent or the demonization of dissent, but the formal criminalization of dissent, and any other type of opposition to the official ideology of the totalitarian system. Global capitalism has been inching its way toward this step for quite some time, and now, apparently, it is ready to take it
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-criminalization-of-dissent/
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-criminalization-of-dissent/
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