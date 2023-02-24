Meanwhile in Australia...anyhow, have a 5th booster.





Meanwhile in Australia, they are still murdering people with the poison, scaring the bejesus out of vulnerable people and demonising the unvaccinated.



Get your 5th booster!!!



Protect Grandma!!!



More like murder grandma...



Subscribe to @WideAwakeMedia on Telegram for more content like this.



Join Roobs Flyers ~



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers



Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



http://roobsflyers.com/



Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.

