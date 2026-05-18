The Pools Are Forming/ Unprecedented Times Await

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Blessings to you all!!!
We discuss the current state economically as many are forced to undergo difficult financial decisions in order to survive.
Also the unholy trinity of this new world order system using data centers and creating a quantum leap using humans that are marked for total control believing the lies of a digital matrix.