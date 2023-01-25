Mexico Bans Geoengineering, Make Sunsets

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCEShttps://makesunsets.com/





Dec 4. 2022 - Water Wars for Dummies - First mention of Make Sunsets

https://youtu.be/NuZENv86qzc?t=5408

Dec 24, 2022 - A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022...

Dec 27, 2022 - Make Sunsets: Rogue geoengineering outfit claims to be dumping unmonitored particles into stratosphere to change the weather

https://www.theblaze.com/news/rogue-g...

Jan 7, 2023 Inventor in Baja is testing a plan to cool the Earth by mimicking a volcanic eruption

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/07/geoen...





Jan 13, 2023 - MEXICO BANS GEOENGINEERING

Experimentation with solar geoengineering will not be permitted in Mexico

SPANISH: https://www.gob.mx/semarnat/prensa/la...

ENGLISH: https://www-gob-mx.translate.goog/sem...





Mexico bans solar geoengineering experiments after startup’s field tests

https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/18/23...

What Mexico’s planned geoengineering restrictions mean for the future of the field

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023...

