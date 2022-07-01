"Partnership in Blue Pacific" to Turn Pacific Islands into Anti-China War Zone

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The US has announced yet another anti-China alliance. This one is called, “Partners in Blue Pacific,” and either includes or soon will include both the UK and France as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.
This is about countering China - but if China is attempting to trade, develop, and raise the entire region with its own rise upon the global stage - it means the US and its allies are attempting to counter development and progress for these Pacific island nations.
Many of these nations are approaching China in the first place specifically because of the impoverished, destabilized state they’ve been left in by the US and its allies.
References:
Financial Times - US and allies launch initiative to help Pacific Island nations:
https://www.ft.com/content/8400c75b-36d4-408a-9b58-85872c10739a
Wikileaks - Program for Solomon Islands (1976);
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/1976PORTM00139_b.html
Guardian - Solomon Islands unrest: three bodies found in burnt-out building:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/27/solomon-islands-unrest-three-bodies-found-in-burnt-out-building
SCMP - News of China’s security pact with Solomon Islands generates suspicion, offence and backtrack:
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3172878/news-chinas-security-pact-solomon-islands-generates-suspicion
The Diplomat - US Aid Pledge to Pro-Taiwan Solomon Islands Province Raises Eyebrows:
https://thediplomat.com/2020/10/us-aid-pledge-to-pro-taiwan-solomon-islands-province-raises-eyebrows/
The Diplomat - Taiwan Must Avoid Pouring Fuel on Solomon Islands Fire:
https://thediplomat.com/2021/12/taiwan-must-avoid-pouring-fuel-on-solomon-islands-fire/
ABC - The US denies geopolitical motives are behind a massive aid increase to the Solomon Islands' Malaita province:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-16/us-aid-increase-solomon-islands-china-independence-malaita/12765310
ABC - Solomon Islands joins China's Belt and Road Initiative, as leaders meet in Beijing:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-10-10/solomon-islands-joins-chinas-belt-and-road-as-leaders-meet/11590068
Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard University) - Solomon Islands (2019):
https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=195&product=undefined&year=2019&tradeDirection=import&productClass=HS&target=Partner&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
Observatory of Economic Complexity - Solomon Islands (2020):
https://oec.world/en/profile/country/slb?yearlyTradeFlowSelector=flow0
Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard University) - Fiji (2019):
https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=75&product=undefined&year=2019&productClass=HS&target=Partner&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard University) - Marshall Islands (2019):
https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=139&product=undefined&year=2019&productClass=HS&target=Partner&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard University) - Samoa (2019):
https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=242&product=undefined&year=2019&productClass=HS&target=Partner&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard University) - Palau (2019):
https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=175&product=undefined&year=2019&tradeDirection=import&productClass=HS&target=Partner&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
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