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3-4 Million New Illegal Immigrants in US Under Biden so Far
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17 views • February 15, 2022
An estimated 3 million to 4 million illegal border crossings and overstays took place last year, meaning the population growth of illegal immigrants in America is bigger than almost all of the nation's largest cities, Executive Director Dale Wilcox with the Immigration Reform Law Institute told The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the U.S.-Mexico border. Just in the month prior to the We Stand America event there were nearly 200,000 apprehensions at the border. “It is a crisis,” he said, adding that there were over 2 million apprehensions during all of 2021. Wilcox and his organization, which are serving as outside counsel to various states in their federal lawsuits against the Biden administration's lawless policies, are working to get federal laws enforced.
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