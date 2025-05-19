The Lost World - Jurassic Park (1997, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost World - Jurassic Park is an action game originally developed by Dreamworks Interactive for the Playstation. It was ported to the Saturn by Hungarian company Appaloosa Interactive, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).
The game is based on the movie of the same name. However, it does not follow the film's plot. Instead, you take various roles of dinosaurs and humans. You play certain levels as a small dinosaur, a human hunter, a raptor and a T-Rex.