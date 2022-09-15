⚡️The Karachun dam received significant damage. The integrity of the structure is broken.

It's time to destroy all those who are in the gut across the river Ingulets. After all their crossings were washed away, the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became cut off from supplies. They say that hyacinths 152mm have not ceased for hours, you can hear it from Novaya Kakhovka

Battle for #Kherson - "The GUT" became a Cauldron⚡️

Ingulets' course corrected by Gleb, so much worse for the AFU. It seems inevitable that Ukraine will lose more territory. Ukrainian territory in #Kherson - #Nikolaev region will become smaller than it was before start of the famous Kherson Counteroffensive.

After the dam breach at Krivoy Rog, Russian Forces hit again the AFU accumulation in the "gut" pocket on the south bank of the #Ingulets River.

All crossings were washed away and the Ukrop militants are now cut off from supplies.

Following Russian strikes on the Ingulets dam the Ukrainian forces on the eastern bank are stuck inside a Russian cauldron

Their only escape is to leave their equipment behind and try swimming

The Karachunovskaya dam is 205 meters long and belongs to the 1st class of capital. Every spring it is strengthened by carrying out repair work, but despite this, the dam is swollen and corroded by time almost along its entire length.

Scientists say that in the event of a dam break, almost 300 million tons of water will pour into the city, flooding 70 km². The Central City area can be flooded above the third floor.





On the 14th, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a missile attack on the Karachunovskaya dam, after which the water level in the Ingulets River, downstream, began to rise.







