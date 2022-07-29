After HIMARS, The A-10 Warthog Will Could Be A Game Changer In Ukraine

US Military News





Jul 26, 2022 The Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II was made for close-air support. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is known as a tank kill aircraft. It can maneuver for long periods of time, at subsonic or low speed, is armed with an automatic cannon with high destructive power, and is capable of withstanding enemy attacks on the ground.





As a tank destroyer, the A-10 Thunderbolt II is armed with a GAU-8/A Avenger 30mm (1.18-inch) cannon, the most powerful aircraft gun ever built, which can fire 3,900 rounds per minute.





The A-10 Thunderbolt II has eight missile or bomb hardpoints on the wings and three hardpoints on the fuselage. As a ground attack aircraft, the A-10 is capable of carrying armaments weighing up to seven tons. The aircraft is armed with Maverick AGM-65B/C air-to-ground missiles, AIM-9L/M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and 70mm LAU-68 rocket launchers. To divert enemy missiles, the A-10 is equipped with a decoy.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5us5ce56YHo