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Joe Rogan LIED About Spotify Censorship & Quietly Deletes EVEN MORE Episodes Today! ~45 Episodes Gone
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52 views • April 12, 2021
Full list of every missing episode from Spotify
I went through and cross-checked Spotify’s full archive compared to the full list of every JRE. There’s a lot of episodes missing. Look at the names and you’ll see a clear pattern going on here...
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1461 - Owen Smith
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1458 - Chris D'Elia
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1456 - Michael Shermer
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1303 - Tommy Chong
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1296 - Joe List
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1255 - Alex Jones Returns
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1182 - Nick Kroll
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #1164 - Mikhaila Peterson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1093 - Owen Benjamin, Kurt Metzger
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1033 - Owen Benjamin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #998 - Owen Benjamin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #980 - Chris D'Elia
The Joe Rogan Experience - #979 - Sargon of Akkad
The Joe Rogan Experience - #920 - Gavin McInnes
The Joe Rogan Experience - #911 - Alex Jones, Eddie Bravo
The Joe Rogan Experience - #820 - Milo Yiannopoulos
The Joe Rogan Experience - #750 - Kip Andersen, Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy
The Joe Rogan Experience - #710 - Gavin McInnes
The Joe Rogan Experience - #702 - Milo Yiannopoulos
The Joe Rogan Experience - #640 - Charles C. Johnson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #582 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #538 - Stefan Molyneux
The Joe Rogan Experience - #533 - Chris D’elia
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #524 - Rickson Gracie
The Joe Rogan Experience - #520 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #487 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #463 - Louis Theroux
The Joe Rogan Experience - #461 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #454 - War Machine
The Joe Rogan Experience - #441 - Brian Dunning
The Joe Rogan Experience - #368 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #361 - Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher
The Joe Rogan Experience - #331 - Dr. Steven Greer
The Joe Rogan Experience - #303 - Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #276 - David Seaman, Abby Martin, Dell Cameron, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #275 - Dave Asprey
The Joe Rogan Experience - #256 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #239 - Adam Kokesh
The Joe Rogan Experience - #213 - Eddie Bravo
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #199 - Joey Diaz
The Joe Rogan Experience - #182 - Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #128 - Joey Diaz, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #119 - Jan Irvin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #108 - Joey Diaz, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #98 - Daryl Wright, Brian Whitaker
The Joe Rogan Experience - #97 - Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #81 - Pete Johansson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #57 - Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban
EDIT: episodes with ** next to the title have been restored to Spotify’s archive.
I have all the episodes, I made the initial torrents and will be posting an open directory in a day or so because many people had various issues with torrents.
Torrent/Magnet Links for ALL JRE Episodes:
https://pastebin.com/gqwPPRL6
I went through and cross-checked Spotify’s full archive compared to the full list of every JRE. There’s a lot of episodes missing. Look at the names and you’ll see a clear pattern going on here...
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1461 - Owen Smith
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1458 - Chris D'Elia
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1456 - Michael Shermer
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1303 - Tommy Chong
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1296 - Joe List
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1255 - Alex Jones Returns
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1182 - Nick Kroll
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #1164 - Mikhaila Peterson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1093 - Owen Benjamin, Kurt Metzger
The Joe Rogan Experience - #1033 - Owen Benjamin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #998 - Owen Benjamin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #980 - Chris D'Elia
The Joe Rogan Experience - #979 - Sargon of Akkad
The Joe Rogan Experience - #920 - Gavin McInnes
The Joe Rogan Experience - #911 - Alex Jones, Eddie Bravo
The Joe Rogan Experience - #820 - Milo Yiannopoulos
The Joe Rogan Experience - #750 - Kip Andersen, Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy
The Joe Rogan Experience - #710 - Gavin McInnes
The Joe Rogan Experience - #702 - Milo Yiannopoulos
The Joe Rogan Experience - #640 - Charles C. Johnson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #582 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #538 - Stefan Molyneux
The Joe Rogan Experience - #533 - Chris D’elia
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #524 - Rickson Gracie
The Joe Rogan Experience - #520 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #487 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #463 - Louis Theroux
The Joe Rogan Experience - #461 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #454 - War Machine
The Joe Rogan Experience - #441 - Brian Dunning
The Joe Rogan Experience - #368 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #361 - Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher
The Joe Rogan Experience - #331 - Dr. Steven Greer
The Joe Rogan Experience - #303 - Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #276 - David Seaman, Abby Martin, Dell Cameron, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #275 - Dave Asprey
The Joe Rogan Experience - #256 - David Seaman
The Joe Rogan Experience - #239 - Adam Kokesh
The Joe Rogan Experience - #213 - Eddie Bravo
**The Joe Rogan Experience - #199 - Joey Diaz
The Joe Rogan Experience - #182 - Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #128 - Joey Diaz, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #119 - Jan Irvin
The Joe Rogan Experience - #108 - Joey Diaz, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #98 - Daryl Wright, Brian Whitaker
The Joe Rogan Experience - #97 - Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban
The Joe Rogan Experience - #81 - Pete Johansson
The Joe Rogan Experience - #57 - Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban
EDIT: episodes with ** next to the title have been restored to Spotify’s archive.
I have all the episodes, I made the initial torrents and will be posting an open directory in a day or so because many people had various issues with torrents.
Torrent/Magnet Links for ALL JRE Episodes:
https://pastebin.com/gqwPPRL6
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