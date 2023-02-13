[Jul 20, 2015] Is it just an illusion or are we on a small ball after all? (2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

I've been taking on the challenge of proving we are on a globe. And I must say, it's not proving to be as easy as previously I would have thought. Frankly, when you toss out NASA, the government and military as sources for proof, nearly anything else we can look at on our own, doesn't really seem to support the idea that we are on a globe. I am by no means a "Flat Earther" but I am still very much testing all of this.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.